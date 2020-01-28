Arepacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $29,215.00 and $9.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,900,672 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.