Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

