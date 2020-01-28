Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stake Trimmed by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Argan makes up 2.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of Argan worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGX traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,631. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

