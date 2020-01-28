Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Tops $553,379.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and OKEx. Ark has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $553,379.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,097,826 coins and its circulating supply is 117,783,564 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, COSS, Bit-Z, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

