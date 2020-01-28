Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Arqma has a total market cap of $21,432.00 and $125.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,010.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01906622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.64 or 0.04044427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00647451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00126054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00730443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010015 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00614257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,393,247 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,704 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

