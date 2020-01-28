ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ArQule in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

ARQL opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. ArQule has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ArQule by 53,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ArQule by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ArQule by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

