Artfinity (AT) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $7.90 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05624370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00127752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032886 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

AT is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,655,567 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.