Artis Turba Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,453.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $156,453.00 and approximately $3,716.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

