Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.