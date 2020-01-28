Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Buys $71,967.00 in Stock

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. bought 41,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $71,967.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARTW stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Get Arts-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.