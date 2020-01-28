Aryacoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,322.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $342,752.00 and approximately $9,322.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,353,280 coins and its circulating supply is 118,053,292 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

