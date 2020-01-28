Asgard Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a total market cap of $240,213.00 and $101.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asgard has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

