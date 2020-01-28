Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $55,589.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

