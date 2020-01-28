ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €280.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €280.00 ($325.58) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €283.23 ($329.34).

