ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in ASML by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,349. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.41. ASML has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $305.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.