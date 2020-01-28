Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,076. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.