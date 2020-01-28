Aspiriant LLC Acquires 1,961 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.