Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

