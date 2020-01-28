Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

