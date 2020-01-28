Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $120.38 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.