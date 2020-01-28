Aspiriant LLC Sells 965 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PEP opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

