Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 940,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of ASTE opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.79 million, a PE ratio of -141.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

