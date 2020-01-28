AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,553 ($99.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,627.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,234.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion and a PE ratio of 47.38. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of £727.50 ($956.99).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.