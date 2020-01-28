AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 151 ($1.99) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,651 ($100.64). 1,117,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,627.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,234.39. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of £727.50 ($956.99).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

