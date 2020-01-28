Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

