At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in At Home Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOME opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $384.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

