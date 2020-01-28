ATBCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,138.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,164.00 and approximately $43,138.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,982.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.52 or 0.04057473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00702662 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.