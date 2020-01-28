ATC Coin Trading Up 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00652037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007386 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

