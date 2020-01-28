Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Update

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 1,889,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Athene by 54.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.