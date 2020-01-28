Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,442 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,723,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 314,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 302,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

