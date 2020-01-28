Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 15,547 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

