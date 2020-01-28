Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 18,904 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

