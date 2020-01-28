Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,755,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,770,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,352,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.15.

