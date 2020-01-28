Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 35,843 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.47% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

IMTM stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.