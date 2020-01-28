Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56,990 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 364.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 438.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

