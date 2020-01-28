Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40,045 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1,224.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.