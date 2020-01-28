Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,102 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

FNCL stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

