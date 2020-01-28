Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 914.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

