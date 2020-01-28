Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

