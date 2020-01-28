Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 114,703 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

