Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

