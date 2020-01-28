Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 3.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 478,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

