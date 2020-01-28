Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 260.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $24.79.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.