Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

