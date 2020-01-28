Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67.

