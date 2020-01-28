Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

