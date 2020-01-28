Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5,549.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,536 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

