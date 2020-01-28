Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

