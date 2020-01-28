Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.