Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

